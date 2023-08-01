Win Stuff
Community official reacts to Saturday shooting incident in Hattiesburg

The incident happened Saturday on North 19th Ave in Hattiesburg in an all-residential neighborhood.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dennis Swails, 18, is now in custody after being charged in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Swails is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at a total of $250,000 on Monday afternoon during his initial appearance in Hattiesburg Municipal Court before Judge Wes Curry.

The suspect has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

“I don’t think that there’s any child that is too far gone, that there is hope for every one of them, but if it takes a village, then it takes every single one of us,” said Victor Estudiante, the executive director of the Salvation Army in Hattiesburg.

The organization has a boys and girls program that caters to first graders through high school graduates.

Estudiante said they offer a program that teaches and promotes manhood to help teens who may need additional guidance.

“Passport to Manhood is an educational program that is first and foremost built upon educating people about bullying and understanding what it means to be a bully or to be bullied,” Estudiante said. “And then it explores themselves, it lets them kind of go through life and figure out what it is that led them to this particular point of their life.”

Estudiante says providing good examples for teens can make a difference.

“We’re built on leadership, honesty, and integrity and making sure it’s shown to the students we serve, but also they show it to one another.”

