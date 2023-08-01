Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mill Creek Community Center was packed Monday as Lamar County residents held a community meeting to discuss concerns about a proposed solar panel farm.

Randy Penton lives near the proposed site of the farm on Old Highway 11, and he has worked for months, spreading the word about the project.

“Me and my wife have spent right at $5,000 so far on pamphlets, signs and billboards,” said Penton.

That work helped draw a crowd to discuss issues like the farm’s visibility.

Concerns have been raised about residents’ property values, highlighting a statement that said shrubbery would be planted to hide the farm from neighbors’ views.

Lightsource BP provided some information to the residents in the form of a pamphlet, but it just raised more questions like the longevity of the project.

“Like any technology, it’s going to be outdated in 5-15 years,” said Jennifer West, a resident. “These are 40-year leases.”

Community members started a petition against the solar farm, and they hoped to get 2,000 signatures to present to the Lamar County Planning Commission.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.