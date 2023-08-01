Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
Dennis Swails
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
The district is funded primarily through Ad Valorem Tax revenue.
River District making progress 3 years after launch
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
-
2 teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Wayne County