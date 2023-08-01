2 teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has been working towards decreasing the number of drive-by shootings in the area.

WCSD Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins said the most recent shooting was in the Sand Bottom community, where a homeowner’s security measures helped spark the investigation.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jamarquez Rayshawen Smith and 16-year-old Deavious T. Twilie. Each suspect was charged with drive-by shooting and given a $500,000 bond.

“Judges in the community, they are fed up with these shootings,” said Wiggins. “They’re setting really high bonds, and I think they made an example right here. Judge Ralph Smith set a $500,000 bond and that’s what it calls for right now.

We’re trying to set an example for we’re not going to tolerate these kinds of shootings in this county.”

Wiggins said the community has also stepped up, actively helping with tips and leads.

“I’m getting calls four to five times a day from people in the community sending me pictures and video,” Wiggins said. “These suspects are going on Snapchat with guns, flashing guns, shooting, acting a fool, on social media and the community is sending it to me daily.”

Wiggins said these incidents are believed to be connected to the previous drive-by shootings this year and believed to be connected to local gangs from KBK, K4K and Shauters.

