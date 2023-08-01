08/01 Ryan’s “Another Hot” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday ended up being one of our cooler days of the week after looking like one of the hottest all of last, and it still reached 96 degrees! The weekend’s front ended up being ever-so-slightly more robust than expected, bringing cool-ish air which was noticeably drier. That lower humidity is responsible for today’s average-to-slightly-above average morning low in the 72-74 degree range, the lowest we’ll see for the next two weeks. That’s because it’s all uphill from here as we enter one of our statistically hottest months in August. Highs will climb a little higher than yesterday, expecting as high as 99 in the Hattiesburg area though a degree above or below wouldn’t surprise me either. It’s all going to come down to how long those morning clouds hold, and if they’re going to limit heating as much as it looks like. Check in by midday for the latest on the high.

Either way, we’ll have more chances at 100 later this week, a couple of them actually as we linger in the upper 90s or low 100s dependent on cloud cover and shower activity. Severe weather doesn’t look like a concern, but thunderstorms are possible and should be watched in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will finally fall out of the upper 90s as we begin the next workweek as rain chances and average cloud cover increase, maximizing with scattered showers and a high in the low 90s...still slightly above average.

