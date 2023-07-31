Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges are being processed after a person pulled a gun on first responders during a medical emergency in Oak Grove Saturday.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said a 55-year-old woman is set to be charged with felony simple assault on emergency personnel. He said the woman has not been booked into jail because of medical concerns, but the case will be brought up in the next grand jury hearing.

According to Oak Grove Fire & Rescue, along with Lifeguard Ambulance, they responded to a medical emergency on Chambliss Lane around 5:20 p.m.

While first responders were working, Oak Grove Fire & Rescue said the woman, who is a family member of the person being treated, pulled a gun on responders.

Rigel said the reason the woman pulled a gun on first responders was because she was upset after being told she would not be able to ride in the ambulance to the hospital with her family member.

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought the situation under control, according to the fire and rescue.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.