Storm clobbers Jones County, knocking out power to nearly 1,870 customers before 7 p.m.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Customers of three of the Pine Belt’s providers of electricity have reported more than 3,600 without power in the region.

A Sunday storm cell with strong winds rolled through between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.., wreaking havoc in pockets of the Pine Belt.

Jones County was hit particularly hard. Dixie Electric Power Association (1,633 customers) and Mississippi Power (236 customers) combined to report 1,869 members knocked out by the storm by 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Dixie reported 633 Wayne County customers without power by 6:40 p.m. Sunday , and another 609 connections out in Forrest County.

Southern Pine had 373 customers without power in Jasper County and serviced 186 of the 226 connections without power in Covington County.

Perry County had 42 customers down between Mississippi Power and Dixie, by 6:40 p.m.

Twenty-five minutes later, at 7:05 p.m., Mississippi Power was reporting more than 1,000 customers without power in Forrest County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.