Rogers, Judkins, Gore Jr. named to Maxwell Award watch list

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Maxwell Award is given to most outstanding college football player in the country every year. On Monday, the watch list for the award was released, and Mississippi is well-represented among the watch list members.

Included in the list from Mississippi schools: Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon High School grad Will Rogers, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. #MaxwellFootball #MaxwellAward



🔗: https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b



Check out the full list here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PgLosFbnJY — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 31, 2023

Several players from Mississippi are also on the list. Akron wide receiver Alex Adams (South Pike), Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (North Panola), Florida State running back Trey Benson (Greenville St. Joseph Catholic), and UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (Oak Grove).

A couple of the players on the list also used to play for programs in the Magnolia State. Plumlee transferred to UCF from Ole Miss, former Jackson State and current Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is on the list, as is Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader, who transferred from Mississippi State.

