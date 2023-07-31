Report: Person pulled gun on first responders during medical emergency in Oak Grove Saturday
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges are being processed after a person pulled a gun on first responders during a medical emergency in Oak Grove Saturday.
According to Oak Grove Fire & Rescue, along with Lifeguard Ambulance, they responded to a medical emergency on Chambliss Lane around 5:20 p.m.
While first responders were working, Oak Grove Fire & Rescue said a family member pulled a gun on responders.
Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought the situation under control, according to the fire and rescue.
Oak Grove Fire & Rescue said charges are pending at this time.
