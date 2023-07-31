Win Stuff
Report: Person pulled gun on first responders during medical emergency in Oak Grove Saturday


Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought the situation under control, according to the fire and rescue.(Oak Grove Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges are being processed after a person pulled a gun on first responders during a medical emergency in Oak Grove Saturday.

According to Oak Grove Fire & Rescue, along with Lifeguard Ambulance, they responded to a medical emergency on Chambliss Lane around 5:20 p.m.

While first responders were working, Oak Grove Fire & Rescue said a family member pulled a gun on responders.

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought the situation under control, according to the fire and rescue.

Oak Grove Fire & Rescue said charges are pending at this time.

