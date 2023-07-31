Win Stuff
Pine Belt power companies restore power after fast-moving Sunday storm

Linemen with the Mississippi Power Association worked quickly to restore power to Pine Belt...
Linemen with the Mississippi Power Association worked quickly to restore power to Pine Belt residents following a storm on Sunday.(Mississippi Power Association)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A fast-moving storm briefly left thousands without power throughout the Pine Belt region, but workers moved quickly to repair the damages.

Electric providers reported multiple outages that affected more than 3,600 Pine Belt customers on Sunday night. By Monday morning, workers could restore power to all but 50 customers in the Pine Belt region.

The following numbers represent customers without power and are current as of 8:30 a.m. on July 31:

Restored power means restored A/C, a possibly life-saving necessity, as the Pine Belt continues to feel the effects of summer temperatures.

July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that over 600 people die yearly from heat-related conditions, making extreme heat the deadliest natural disaster.

Heatstroke, when the body can’t cool itself, and heat exhaustion, when the body loses too much water or salt through excessive sweating, are the two most common heat-related conditions. However, extreme temperatures can also significantly strain the heart, make breathing difficult and contribute to mental health issues and pregnancy complications.

Those with chronic diseases, mental health issues, children and the elderly are at the most risk of heat-related complications.

To learn more about how heat can affect your health and how to protect yourself, visit the CDC’s website HERE.

Electric companies can also advise on how to keep your home cooler and lower your monthly bill as the summer heat continues to stick around for a little longer.

Ways to keep home cooler, wallet fuller this summer

