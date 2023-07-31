Petal church hosts back-to-school celebration

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of families came out to Dominion and Power Family Life Center in Petal Sunday for its Back-to-School Extravaganza.

The event provided children with school supplies, clothes, shoes and haircuts to ensure they start the new academic year in style.

“We wanted to be a piece of the puzzle, letting kids know that church is a happy place,” said church First Lady Jessica Beard. “This is a fun place, but also this is a place where you can get your needs met as well.”

The center also hosted a blood drive to help lessen the critical shortage in the Pine Belt, registering over 20 donors.

“I am an account manager with Vitalant, so my company is here with the blood mobile,” Beard said. “We are allowing us to continue to give back to the community through being what I’d like to call a lifesaver or a blood donor.”

The center hopes that the items and services provided during the event will boost children’s self-esteem and well-being.

“It’s nothing like on the first day of school, showing up and you’re feeling like you’re showing up as your best,” Beard said.

And make it easier for parents instead of doing it all by themselves.

“We have single mothers (who) are here,” Beard said. “I was raised by a single mom, That is a need in our community that we are so glad (that) even already we’re able to tell that this Back-to-School Extravaganza has been a blessing to even single mothers as well.”

The center is thankful for all of the volunteers and community organizations that helped them put on the event.

“To show up and to be able to have these barbers who have volunteered their time to do this for free is amazing,” Beard said. “We have an amazing community.”

