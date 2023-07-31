Win Stuff
Oak Grove Drama Team performing in Scotland

Oak Grove High troupe to tread the planks in Scotland
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt drama team is travelling out of the country to perform at the largest theater festival in the world.

Students from Oak Grove High School are travelling to Scotland, where they will perform a version of The Addams Family.

Oak Grove is one of just 24 schools in the country selected to attend the American High School Theater Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The team will perform four times in a span of two weeks, and Cindel Carey talked about what she had to learn as she prepared for her role as Morticia.

“She’s super confident,” Carey said. “She’s all prime and perfect. Her posture is always straight. She’s the mother. She’s hilarious. They are all dark. She never smiles. She’s a really fun character to play.”

This will be Oak Grove’s fifth time attending the festival.

