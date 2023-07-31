MIA soldier’s daughter helps win national, state and local recognition for Gold Star children

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following one Biloxi woman’s unrelenting effort to have August 1 declared as “Gold Star Children’s Day”, Governor Tate Reeves signed it into law statewide Monday, while United States Senator Roger Wicker successfully helped get it proclaimed nationally.

It’s a designation that no family wishes for: the Gold Star status. Those are the immediate loved ones of fallen military members serving in action.

“Our nation and its principles have been defended throughout history by brave men and women,” Governor Reeves said Monday. “This proclamation is intended to honor the brave children who lost mothers and fathers in service to our country.”

Dawn Moore from Biloxi is one of about 20,000 Gold Star Children left in the country resulting from Vietnam losses alone, according to research conducted by a group called Sons and Daughters in Touch.

”We have our own group, and we’ve sat back over 60 years and have felt forgotten,” said Moore.

Gold Star Mother’s Day is nationally observed on the last Sunday of every September. From sea to shining sea, every April 5 is reserved for Gold Star Spouses. Until Wednesday, there had never been a nationally recognized holiday honoring the children.

That acknowledgment is something Moore would fight years for.

After brainstorming with a fellow Gold Star brother in Alabama, they both successfully pushed to have August 1 declared as “Gold Star Children’s Day” in their own states.

Governor Reeves first signed it into Mississippi law in 2020 and has done so every year since.

”That’s great,” Moore’s friend told her. “We have two states: Alabama and Mississippi, right next to each other.”

She replied, “Yes, and I’m going to go one higher.”

Moore called on Senator Wicker to take her request to Capital Hill.

”We are now recognized by the United States, and by two different states,” she said, victoriously.

In a press release, Senator Wicker said, “The children of our nation’s fallen patriots make a sacrifice that is difficult to comprehend...These sons and daughters are heroes in their own right, and the least we can do is recognize their service. This resolution is a small token of our nation’s appreciation and respect.”

In his push to get the declaration signed, Senator Wicker was also backed with support by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

“No child should ever have to grow up without a parent, and I cannot imagine the pain of losing any loved one in the line of duty,” Senator Manchin said. “West Virginians and Americans are forever grateful to the brave patriots and their families who have sacrificed so much for the country we all love. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution to designate August 1st, 2023 as Gold Star Children’s Day to honor their dedication and sacrifice to our nation. I extend my deepest condolences and sincere gratitude to every Gold Star family and child.”

It was a long-fought battle that Moore refused to surrender.

”Sometimes it takes a warrior’s strength, and then, to realize, wait a minute, I have the warrior’s blood,” she said.

To most of us, Chief Master Sergeant Thomas Moore is a wartime hero. To Moore, it’s her father who went missing on Halloween of 1965.

Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT) Thomas Moore: USAF POW MIA, 10-31-1965, South Vietnam (WLOX)

”On that day, when they were 30 miles from Saigon, out came multiple Vietcong guerrilla, and they took the van and my dad and the other three,” she said.

CMSGT Moore joined the then-called Army Air Force when he was 18 years old. He was part of the Air Force’s branching off, as well as the establishment of Keesler AFB. Among many honors, he earned the Soldier’s Medal of Valor for once saving a civilian worker.

Moore was only 11 years old when she found out her father was missing.

”I picked up the telegram myself and read it, and it is instilled in my head,” she said.

A confirmed prisoner of war, CMSGT Moore is still listed as “missing in action”. His case remains under analytical investigation.

”When you become old, ‘old gold’, we realize our own mortality, Moore said. “We’re their living legacy.”

Biloxi is home to Moore. It’s where her parents first met and where she grew up after her father went missing.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich worked to establish a Gold Star Families memorial monument that stands near the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor today.

He also declared August 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day throughout the city.

”It’s a day to remember our fathers or our mothers,” Moore said. “But it’s a day to tell the public, ‘Hey, there’s another section.’” National Gold Star Children’s Day is Tuesday.

"We, the children, won our battle to become recognized as Gold Star Children from all combat deaths," Diane Moore said. (WLOX)

