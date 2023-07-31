Win Stuff
MDAC announces August 2023 Wild Hog Control Program application period

This large group (sounder) of wild hogs was captured in Montgomery County by a landowner using equipment and technical support provided by MDAC’s Wild Hog Control Program.(Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will start taking a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program Tuesday.

Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson announced Monday morning that all counties in the state are eligible for the application period. He said the application period will close on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Through the WHCP, MDAC said it will provide “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. They will provide the necessary training to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

“Our Wild Hog Control Program has seen great success and demand. We have helped farmers and landowners remove over 2,500 wild hogs from their properties,” Gipson said.

“Wild hogs are non-native, nuisance animals and cause substantial damage to row crops, pastures and forestlands; carry harmful diseases; and eat the eggs and young of many wildlife species.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online HERE. Submitted applications will be checked based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property, and current trappings efforts.

MDAC said a cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. Depending on landscape and land use, one trap per 500 acres is recommended.

“Our agency is dedicated to protecting the communities and livelihoods of the people who make up our largest industry in Mississippi, agriculture,” said Gipson. “I encourage landowners and managers to apply for this unique program and continue the fight against wild hogs across our state.”

In addition to its trapping program, MDAC is currently taking applications for a cost share opportunity provided to Mississippi private land managers that need to purchase trapping equipment to control wild hogs on their property.

According to MDAC, the cost share opportunity was made possible by a time-limited, federal appropriation to MDAC for expansion and support for its WHCP. The most effective equipment used for the trapping of wild hogs will be the focus of the cost share program.

The cost share application period will also end on Aug. 15.

For selected applications, MDAC will reimburse the landowner or leaseholder for a percentage of the cost for purchasing trapping equipment. Reimbursement payments will be provided on a 50 percent cost share basis and will be the lesser of either 50 percent of the applicant’s expenditure or a maximum of $5,000. Cost share guidelines and applications are available HERE.

Click HERE to learn more about the Wild Hog Control Program, including the new WHCP Cost Share Program. To submit questions about the WHCP, email Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.

