Man who killed Hancock County deputy sentenced to life in prison

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, the man who killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Boutte was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Lisa Dodson handed down the decision to Joseph Rohrbacker in a Gulfport courtroom. Rohrbacker pleaded guilty to capital murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

In the courtroom, Boutte’s wife and two children sat as their father’s murderer stood before the judge. Boutte’s other family, his brothers and sister of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, were also in attendance. Before the sentencing, the family read victim impact statements.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people in our family and since his death, our family has broken apart,” said Boutte’s daughter, Jessica. “And when I think of all the things he’s missed in our lives over the last two years, it’s devastating. He won’t see his grandchild graduate or his other kids first day of school. And I’ll never know what it’ll be like to have my dad walk me down the aisle at my wedding. My dad deserved to grow old and be an old man and be taken care of. He earned that right. And that all was robbed from him.”

“He taught me how to be a man through every aspect of life,” said Boutte’s son, Michael Junior. “The love he had for his family had no end. The pain I feel knowing my children will not get to experience his love is unbearable.”

Moments before the family’s statements, Rohrbacker recounted the disturbing details leading up to the murder on February 1, 2021. He told the judge, he was off his medicine that day and a family member accused him of touching her inappropriately. In a rage, he said he slit his dog’s throat before trying to commit suicide.

“I went into the house and loaded my gun and tried shooting myself, but the barrel was too big,” Rohrbacker said in court. “When I saw the cops come up, I was hearing voices saying let them kill me.”

That’s when Rohrbacker pointed the shotgun at the approaching patrol cars and pulled the trigger. Two of the slugs hit Lt. Boutte, nearly killing him instantly. The other responding deputy returned fire, striking Rohrbacker.

“Our police officers and law enforcement, they put a uniform on every day and they never know if that call will be their last call,” District Attorney Crosby Parker stated. “With the family, there’s nothing that can happen in this courtroom that will ever give back to them what they lost. You heard their statements. It was heartbreaking and it was senseless, but all we can do is support the family -- and all families of law enforcement, and thank them for their sacrifice.”

In March 2021, Rohrbacker initially pleaded not guilty to shooting the deputy. He recently returned to a South Mississippi courtroom in March of this year, where his attorney hoped to make him ineligible for the death penalty.

Judge Dodson sentenced Rohrbacker to serve a total of 50 years for the other two charges, which will run concurrently with the life in prison sentence.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.