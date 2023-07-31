Win Stuff
Job hunting? Southern Miss to host job fair on Tuesday

(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Job hunters can explore opportunities at the University of Southern Mississippi at a job fair on Tuesday.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hattiesburg WIN Job Center on Arcadia Street.

Southern Miss departments with current openings include academic units, iTech, parking management, Physical Plant and more.

The job fair will include on-site application assistance.

Applicants should bring a resumé, or work history, and references.

For more information, contact the USM Office of Employment and Human Resources.

