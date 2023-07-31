Win Stuff
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recently executed a search warrant on Flint Road at the residence of Sheri Smith.

Deputies located four ounces of methamphetamine, as well as two small small bags of additional meth along with two handguns.

Oh, and a glob of an explosive known as C-4.

“Close to the meth on the workshop bench, there was a clay, putty-looking substance that I thought looked kind of strange,” said JCSD Narcotics Sgt. Jake Driskell. “How this one was obtained we were told that it was found in a trailer in Sumrall.

“Now, whether or not that’s the truth or not, we’re not sure, but we have no indication that Mrs. Smith knew that this was C-4 or that it wasn’t.”

Driskell says that while Smith didn’t have the resources to detonate the explosive, it could of been a life-ender in possession of the wrong person

“If this was to fall into the hands of a terrorist or be sold to an organization or drug cartels or whatever else, it’s limitless what they could do and what they would do with this kind of thing,” Driskell said.

No federal charges are pending, but JCSD said Smith will be charged with drug trafficking, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years.

