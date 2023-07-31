Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An escapee is headed back to prison after breaking out Mississippi Department of Corrections and kidnapping two people months before his release date.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pled guilty to two counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

He was serving a seven-year sentence with MDOC for aggravated assault and was scheduled to be released in December 2022.

Four months prior in August 2022, Huffman escaped on foot and broke into a nearby home, holding the homeowner and two daughters at gunpoint for several hours.

Huffman then stole one of the hostages’ cars before wrecking and taking off on foot toward the nearby Mississippi State Hospital campus.

Over a hundred local law enforcement officials surrounded the area, and Huffman was quickly apprehended after being found hiding inside a trash can near one of the campus homes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel left the scene, and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded and brought...
Woman facing felony charge after pulling gun on first responders in Oak Grove Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed...
City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
JCSD seizes methamphetamine and C-4
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
6pm Headlines 7/31
6pm Headlines 7/31
Community meeting held on Lamar Co. solar farm
Residents hold community meeting against solar farm in Lamar County
10pm Headlines 7/31
10pm Headlines 7/31
Sheriff’s department seizes $3K worth of synthetic marijuana in Wayne County
Sheriff’s department seizes $3K worth of synthetic marijuana in Wayne County