Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
A 19-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in a shooting...
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting
Linemen for at least three Pine Belt electric companies will be repairing downed line and...
Storm clobbers Jones County, knocking out power to nearly 1,870 customers before 7 p.m.
Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North 19th Avenue...
HPD investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting on N. 19th Ave.
Lamar County residents will meet Monday evening to push back against proposed solar farm
Solar farm opposition meeting to be held Monday

Latest News

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP
Marianna Harding is graduating from Auburn University with a master’s degree in agriculture at...
18-year-old from ‘Brainy Bunch’ family graduates with master’s degree
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San...
Elon Musk’s X threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets