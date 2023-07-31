Win Stuff
The extreme heat will continue all this week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs around 100°. Heat Indices will be between 105-110°.

The “Heat Dome” will continue to control our weather through the middle of the week. Highs will top out highs around 100° for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices will be between 105-110°.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Expect more of the same this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days

