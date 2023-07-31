City of Hattiesburg grieves the sudden loss of valued public works employee

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg community is mourning the sudden loss of a longtime city employee.

The City of Hattiesburg said 54-year-old Vincent Wiley died suddenly from an undisclosed medical emergency on Monday morning. He was a crew worker for the City of Hattiesburg’s Sanitation Division in Public Works and had been employed by the city for nine years.

Throughout his career, Wiley worked in both the Water & Sewer Department’s water transmission division and the Public Works’ streets and sanitation divisions.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said Wiley was a valued City of Hattiesburg team member.

“Losing an employee is heartbreaking,” said Barker. “Vincent worked proudly and deliberately on behalf of our residents, providing essential services in both the Water & Sewer Department and the Public Works Department.”

He added that his prayers are with Wiley’s family.

“The Wiley family (which includes another city employee, Joe) has been a strong, positive presence for our city, and we ask our community to rally around them in this moment,” said Barker. “Please keep them and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for patience with garbage and trash collection routes as our crews walk through the loss of a dear friend and colleague.”

The City of Hattiesburg also issued a notice that some garbage and trash collection routes may be delayed up to a day as the sanitation division readjusts after Wiley’s death.

