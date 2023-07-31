Win Stuff
4 injured in shooting near Mississippi hospital

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people are injured after a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry tells WCBI News that it’s unclear whether the shooting happened in the hospital’s parking lot or a few blocks away.

Investigators believe two vehicles were shooting at each other around 4 p.m. They also think the gunshot victims came from those cars.

Daughtry says four people have been detained in the investigation.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about an hour. That lockdown has been lifted.

Witnesses reported hearing more than 30 gunshots in the area.

