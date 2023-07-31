Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray news) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case, police said.

The incident started Friday night when the girl was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries.

Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, who police said was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police said they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
A 19-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in a shooting...
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting
Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North 19th Avenue...
HPD investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting on N. 19th Ave.
Linemen for at least three Pine Belt electric companies will be repairing downed line and...
Storm clobbers Jones County, knocking out power to nearly 1,870 customers before 7 p.m.
Lamar County residents will meet Monday evening to push back against proposed solar farm
Solar farm opposition meeting to be held Monday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
The Biden administration calls it a “student loan safety net.” Opponents call it a backdoor...
New student loan repayment program coming for millions of Americans
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is...
The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says