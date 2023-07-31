07/31 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

That’s right, the entire week will be seeing similar weather...highs of nearly 100 degrees and some of the consistently highest humidity yet this year. That’s not to say we haven’t seen some hot days, we certainly have, but each day this week will be within a degree or two of 100! With each day being largely the same, heat safety will be more important than ever. Continue to seek shade as much as possible if outdoors and/or stay indoors with AC while staying as hydrated as possible. Even short exposure without strenuous activity can sneak up on you if you’re not staying on top of that hydration.

All that said, today looks like it’ll end up as one of our “cooler” days, but that’s just because last night’s rain cooled things off slightly, and lingering easterly cloud cover will limit heating during those crucial morning hours. That’s still leading to a high of around 98, with heat indices in the 110+ range. The front half of the week will be dry, but more and more showers will begin to develop in the afternoon as we approach the end of the week. Right now it looks like Friday will be the wettest, with daily rain chances at 40%. We’ll see how it shapes up as we get closer, but right now scattered afternoon thunderstorms is all we can count on around that time.

