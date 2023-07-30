Solar farm opposition meeting to be held Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, residents against the proposed solar farm on Old Highway 11 will meet to express their concerns.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Community Center.

The group is against a plan by Light Source B-P to build a solar farm in Lamar County

Residents are concerned that the solar farm will be an eyesore and negatively impact the value of surrounding properties.

