Solar farm opposition meeting to be held Monday
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, residents against the proposed solar farm on Old Highway 11 will meet to express their concerns.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Community Center.
The group is against a plan by Light Source B-P to build a solar farm in Lamar County
Residents are concerned that the solar farm will be an eyesore and negatively impact the value of surrounding properties.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.