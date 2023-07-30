Win Stuff
Solar farm opposition meeting to be held Monday

Lamar County residents will meet Monday evening to push back against proposed solar farm
Lamar County residents will meet Monday evening to push back against proposed solar farm(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, residents against the proposed solar farm on Old Highway 11 will meet to express their concerns.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Community Center.

The group is against a plan by Light Source B-P to build a solar farm in Lamar County

Residents are concerned that the solar farm will be an eyesore and negatively impact the value of surrounding properties.

