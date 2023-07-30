Players of the Pine Belt: Collins QB Travon Magee

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite four playoff appearances the past four years, the Collins High School football team hasn’t had a winning football season since 2018.

Collins coach Eric Booth said he thinks starting quarterback Travon Magee can add some numbers to the Tigers’ win column this upcoming season.

Magee earned the opportunity to man the offense at the end of his freshman year.

With four games left to play, Magee lived up to the moment.

The youngster scored 10 touchdowns and led Collins to an upset win over Loyd Star in the first round of the playoffs.

Even as a younger player on the team, Booth said he is expecting his signal caller to hold every player accountable.

“He’s gonna be my captain this year for offense” Booth said. “I hope he can go ahead and get everything situated with the offensive linemen, and the wide receivers.

“I also love that he’s been at every workout. Out of 21 days he’s only missed one day. Once we get him bigger, faster, stronger, he’ll be a great young kid for the next couple of years.”

Booth said he’s expecting that the best is yet to come for Magee.

He wants to see his quarterback and the team around him improve each day.

“He can read a defense,” Booth said. “That’s the main thing. You got a young quarterback, 10th grade, can read a defense. He can let me know if a play i call is a good play or a bad play.”

The Tigers open up their 2023 season on the road against Lumberton High School on Aug. 18.

