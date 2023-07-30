Win Stuff
Pine Belt churches host back to school rallies

A "Back to School Bash" was held at South 28th Ave. Baptist Church Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local churches helped children get ready for the new school year.

In Hattiesburg, the congregation at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church hosted its annual “Back to School Bash,” which featured food and lots of fun activities for children who attended.

“Our church members put all of the money up and they wanted to do something for the community and we do it each year and I’m just so proud of them,” said Picasso Nelson, pastor of 28th Avenue Baptist Church.

School backpacks also were handed out for free.

“We’ve got us some food and we got us some school supplies and backpacks and they had fun things we could do,” said Kimora Keys, a student at N.R. Burger Middle School.

Members of Shady Grove Baptist Church also hosted an annual backpack giveaway and community rally.

Children not only got the backpack of their choice, they also got free haircuts, hamburgers and hot dogs.

“I think it’s like really helpful for all the kids who are unfortunate and don’t really have money to buy stuff,” said Lamyia Myers, a student at Oak Grove Middle School. “So, I think it’s like good for them.

Many vendors offering various community services also participated in the event at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

“It was a need,” said Camille Hayes, coordinator of the program at Shady Grove Baptist Church. “We have a lot of families who are so grateful that they were able to leave with a backpack and a haircut, so we’re excited that we at Shady Grove, were able to provide that for the community.”

