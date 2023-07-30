Win Stuff
Perry Central students to host TV news show

Students will learn technical and creative skills to use in and out of the classroom.
Students will learn technical and creative skills to use in and out of the classroom.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting this school year, students at Perry Central High School will host, write and produce their own daily news show.

The show, titled “98 News,” will cover all things Perry County, including athletics, music and academics.

Principal Joshua Yeager said the show will not only allow students to gain class credit, but also teach them real-world technical and creative skills.

“It’s gonna help with narrative writing,” Yeager said. “It’s gonna help with editing features.

“With our technology students, with the equipment we have ordered, they’re gonna be able to learn top-notch mechanics of technological engineering.”

The show’s set was donated by WDAM 7.

“Last year, I reached out to (general manager) Tim Walker with WDAM, inquiring about the interest we had to start a broadcast program,” Yeager said. “Within a matter of days, he says, ‘I’ve got just the thing for you.’”

PCHS senior Ariyanna Bolton said she’s excited to be able use her personality as a means of connecting with others.

“I’m very informative, so I think I’ll bring a lot of information,” Bolton said. “And I also think I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm and school spirit with the broadcasting.”

The show is expected to air the week of Aug. 14, with students starting equipment training next week.

Yeager said the school has partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication for several projects throughout the year.

