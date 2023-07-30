Mississippi Armed Forces Museum gets a new roof

Win Stuff
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is getting a new, $900,000 roof.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The two-decades-old Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is getting a new roof.

Work on the roof began a few m and is expected to wrap up in a few weeks.

Total cost for the new roof: About $900,000.

“If you’ve come through the last year or so at the museum, you may have seen a few buckets out catching water here and there,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director. “But, we’re looking forward to not having to deal with that as much with this new roof that we’ve put on.

“And so, we’re really hopeful this will make some big changes that we needed to keep this museum going strong, keep our artifacts safe.

The museum opened in October 2001.

