HPD investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting on N. 19th Ave.

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

HPD said officers responded about 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North 19th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with gunshot wounds. and a death investigation was initiated.

As of Saturday night, no arrests were reported.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional details regarding the shooting were released.

This report will be updated as details become available.

