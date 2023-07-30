Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday shooting

A 19-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in a shooting death in Hattiesburg Saturday.
A 19-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in a shooting death in Hattiesburg Saturday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Saturday night in connection to the shooting death of a juvenile earlier in the day.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Dennis Swails Jr. was taken into custody about 10 p.m. Saturday and charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in the 500 block of North 19th Avenue.

Swails also was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

HPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male with gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim will not be released, Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem said.

The body has been sent to to the state Crime Lab in Biloxi for autopsy.

Swails was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

