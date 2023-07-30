Hannah’s Hot and Humid Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the low 70′s. The rest of the evening will be mostly clear, showers could pop-up until around 8 pm.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 90′s to low 100′s across the Pine Belt. We will see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours. There is a 20% chance of rain.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s across the area. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 90′s to low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 10% chance for rain. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s to low 100′s. Skies will be mostly clear. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

