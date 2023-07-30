Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley makes stop at Purvis cafe

The Democratic Gubernatorial nominee plans to make stops all throughout Mississippi
The Democratic Gubernatorial nominee plans to make stops all throughout Mississippi(AP)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley made a stop in Purvis Saturday to deliver a message about spreading his message across the state.

Presley spoke to a small crowd of supporters at Steam Craft Coffee and Cafe, discussing topics such as food taxes and car tag prices.

“We have an 82-county strategy in our campaign to make sure we’re communicating all over the state our message of cleaning up state government, saving our hospitals, taking the sales tax off of groceries and cutting car tag fees in half,” Presley said.

Presley is currently the only candidate on the Democratic primary ballot.

Three candidates are on the Republican ballot, including incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Bills Programs
Payment assistance programs could help with summer electric bill
-
2-vehicle wreck, fire reported on MS-42 in Petal
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
-
Sheriff’s office warns of mail theft reports in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North 19th Avenue...
HPD investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting on N. 19th Ave.
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones LB/FB Shon Morgan
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones LB/FB Shon Morgan
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones LB/FB Shon Morgan
Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones LB/FB Shon Morgan
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting