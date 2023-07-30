Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley makes stop at Purvis cafe

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley made a stop in Purvis Saturday to deliver a message about spreading his message across the state.

Presley spoke to a small crowd of supporters at Steam Craft Coffee and Cafe, discussing topics such as food taxes and car tag prices.

“We have an 82-county strategy in our campaign to make sure we’re communicating all over the state our message of cleaning up state government, saving our hospitals, taking the sales tax off of groceries and cutting car tag fees in half,” Presley said.

Presley is currently the only candidate on the Democratic primary ballot.

Three candidates are on the Republican ballot, including incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.