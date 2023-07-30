Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bay Springs woman turns 103

Bay Springs woman celebrates 103rd birthday Saturday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Living for more than a century is rare, but one Bay Springs woman has keeps adding to her three-digit total.

Ester Roberson celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by family and friends and says it’s been a good one so far.

“It’s a joy.....thinking so many would come out,” she said.

Roberson is a mother first and her son said that even today, he continues learning from her.

“It’s a blessing for her to make it and a blessing for me to see her make it,” Freddie Roberson said. “I’m glad that she’s able to make it and I’m glad that she can tell me things I didn’t know.”

From participating in her church to helping raise the next generation, Roberson is admired by many within the community.

“It’s a mighty, honorable glorious time to be able to share 103 years of nothing but blessings from god,” said Lee Crosby, Roberson’s pastor.

One community member says Roberson played a huge role in her daughter’s life.

“It’s just overjoying to see somebody my daughter and I have a part of celebrating this day,” Dorothea King said. “We look forward to it every year.”

Roberson says her secret to living past a century is her faith.

“Praising the Lord is all I know,” she said. “That’s the only thing I would say was He’s the only one that’s in control.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Bills Programs
Payment assistance programs could help with summer electric bill
-
2-vehicle wreck, fire reported on MS-42 in Petal
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
Jimel Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Priddy Jackson.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of Leake Co. woman

Latest News

Players of the Pine Belt: Collins QB Travon Magee
Players of the Pine Belt: Collins QB Travon Magee
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman celebrates 103rd birthday Saturday
Mississippi Armed Forces Museum getting new roof
Mississippi Armed Forces Museum getting new roof
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors