Bay Springs woman turns 103

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Living for more than a century is rare, but one Bay Springs woman has keeps adding to her three-digit total.

Ester Roberson celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by family and friends and says it’s been a good one so far.

“It’s a joy.....thinking so many would come out,” she said.

Roberson is a mother first and her son said that even today, he continues learning from her.

“It’s a blessing for her to make it and a blessing for me to see her make it,” Freddie Roberson said. “I’m glad that she’s able to make it and I’m glad that she can tell me things I didn’t know.”

From participating in her church to helping raise the next generation, Roberson is admired by many within the community.

“It’s a mighty, honorable glorious time to be able to share 103 years of nothing but blessings from god,” said Lee Crosby, Roberson’s pastor.

One community member says Roberson played a huge role in her daughter’s life.

“It’s just overjoying to see somebody my daughter and I have a part of celebrating this day,” Dorothea King said. “We look forward to it every year.”

Roberson says her secret to living past a century is her faith.

“Praising the Lord is all I know,” she said. “That’s the only thing I would say was He’s the only one that’s in control.”

