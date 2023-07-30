In-person absentee voting will remain open through Aug. 5
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The offices of circuit clerks across Mississippi were open Saturday for the first of two weekends of in-person, absentee voting for the looming primary elections.
Turnout was light Saturday in some places, with Forrest County reporting only four folks voting absentee Saturday.
In-person absentee balloting will end three days before the Aug. 8 elections, wrapping up at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Aug. 8, and must be received at the circuit clerk’s office no later than Aug. 15.
