Players of the Pine Belt: South Jones LB/FB Shon Morgan

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - South Jones High School has seen better days on the football field.

Over the past two seasons, the Braves have just five wins in 21 games.

But the culture is set to change this summer on The Reservation

And first-year head football coach Casey Herrington said he is counting on Shonn Morgan to help lead his team out of the doldrums.

“Shon Morgan, he’s just the salt of the earth,” Herrington said. “Great young’. Comes from a great family. Hard worker. He’s first one in the building, last one to leave. I don’t know what he’s going to do in his life, but he’ll be a success.”

Right now, Morgan’s doing everything he can to make sure South Jones’ football season is a success.

That starts with the way he carries himself every day in practice.

“Everybody is excited for the season,” Morgan said. “We’ve been working all summer. It shows on the field who’s strongest.”

Herrington said Morgan has been one of the players lading the way.

“During the heat of the summer, this is when those guys come to the forefront and Shon’s one of ‘em and we’re very fortunate to have him leading this young group we’ve got,” Herrington said. “ Some of those kids are able to look up to Shon and see how he handles himself on a day-to-day basis.”

Herrington, who has installed a Wing-T offense, said he intends to lean on Shon’s services at both linebacker and fullback.

Herrington said he wants the Braves to wear opposing teams out with the ground-oriented scheme, and Shon will be asked to pick up some of the tougher yards.

Short said that suits him just fine.

“I like that I’m able to run over people,” Short said. “It’s very fun and just help the team win a lot more games.

“The mentality of the whole team is just to keep fighting.”

