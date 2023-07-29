MCDP hopes to bring in new company for former ASR Pioneer workers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Economic developers in Marion County are continuing efforts to help workers who lost their jobs when the ASR Pioneer manufacturing facility closed several weeks ago.

The staff at the Marion County Development Partnership say at least one company has expressed interest in starting a manufacturing operation in Columbia, using the skilled labor force that was laid off when ASR Pioneer shut down.

the facility made parachutes and had been in operation for almost 90 years.

Nearly 40 employees lost their jobs when the plant closed in early June.

The new company would use a location other than the ASR Pioneer building.

“They are very interested in looking for a location here, so we are diligently working trying to find a location and a way that they could be successful here and take advantage of the workforce,” said Lori Watts, president of the Marion County Development Partnership.

We reached out to the company about the closure but they haven’t responded to us yet.

