Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges after a missing Byram teenager was found Saturday in Jackson.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for the 14-year-old, with MBI saying she was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers were able to locate the Ford in the city limits of Jackson and that the teen was found “shortly after.”

She was taken to UMMC for evaluation.

Jermaine Bradley II, 20, of Byram, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
A 19-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in a shooting...
Hattiesburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North 19th Avenue...
Linemen for at least three Pine Belt electric companies will be repairing downed line and...
Players of the Pine Belt: Collins QB Travon Magee
Oak Grove drama team headed to Scottish festival.
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
Oak Grove drama team headed to Scottish festival.
Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary LB/RB Seth Mauldin
JCSD raid turns up drugs, explosive
