Keeping your cattle cool this summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Temperatures are continuing to soar, and as cattle owners are well aware, cattle can get hot very easily, especially with no way to stay cool in an open pasture.

“Fresh water, keep those troughs full of fresh cool water, and don’t let them get to the heat of the day,” Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said. “They need that cool water.

“Let them get to those shadier areas, let them have access to shadier places in the pasture.”

While we may be used to the hot weather by now, cattle do not get used to it as easily.

“We’re used to hot weather in Mississippi, but it’s really hot,” Gipson said. “I think 100 degrees for several days, even hot in the mornings. We’ve got about 910,000 head of beef cattle across the state of Mississippi and those cattle need to be cooled down.

“They get hot in the daytime when they’re grazing, and they really do need shade.”

If your cows get too hot, they can develop heat stress.

That’s why it is r4ecommednede to herd cattle as early as possible, so that working them does not overheat them.

“Catch them as early in the morning as possible, when we’re coming out of our nighttime hours into the daytime around 5 o’clock to around 7:30 (a.m.), that’s our coolest time of day,” Stone County agricultural extension agent Brad Jones said. “That’s when they’re the coolest.”

Giving cattle shade and cold water are the best things you can do for them, but make sure the cold water is provided before the peak of the day.

“Not really easy to tell a cow ‘Hey, you’re hot. Let’s go over here and sit down and get a drink of water,’ so, we have to be looking ahead to see that thing coming so they don’t get too stressed out” Jones said..

Experts say cattle can take four hours to six hours to cool down.

