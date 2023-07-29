HPD warns of Facebook Marketplace transaction scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department said it has seen a recent increase in reports for fraudulent transactions through Facebook Marketplace, especially when selling vehicles and off-road vehicles.

HPD said the process typically includes legitimate conversations in response to a post, with an agreement for the purchase to be made and a time/place for the exchange. In these situations, the person may not show up and sends a person in his/her place. Additionally, sometimes the purchaser will agree to pay extra for an immediate exchange.

It’s only days later when the seller learns that the check or funds deposited into their account are fraudulent, HPD said.

Below are ways residents can protect themselves while selling items in an online marketplace:

Don’t share personal financial information (PayPal login/password, bank account info, etc.) with buyers.

For in-person transactions, accept cash or cashier’s check only or use the official payment methods provided through the platform that can guarantee payment.

Pay attention to seller ratings. If a seller has a low rating, it usually means not to trust them.

Create and share a meeting plan with a trusted friend or family member. Residents can use the SPOT locations at Fire Station #1 (810 North Main Street) or Fire Station #8/HPD Substation (104 Lamar Boulevard). These parking spots are dedicated safe places for online transactions and may be monitored through the use of video surveillance.



