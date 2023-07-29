2nd ‘Summer Tropicanza’ provides free health screenings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The NAACP and several other organizations teamed up Friday to offer some free, basic health services.

It was all part of the second annual “Summer Tropicanza” on West Pine Street.

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and Changes Resource Center hosted the event.

Free blood pressure checks and HIV screenings were offered.

COVID and flu vaccines also were provided at no charge.

“The benefit is to the community and those who are most vulnerable, whether you have a home or don’t have a home or if you’re in the community and you just need to be checked,” said Mary Hossley, Healthcare Promotions chairman for the NAACP’s Forrest County Branch.

Food also was provided and lots of school backpacks were given away.

