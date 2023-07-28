Tax-free weekend gets underway

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tax-free weekend is in full swing across the Pine Belt and many people are taking advantage of saving some money.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, clothing items, footwear and even school supplies have been tax free.

“All this is ahriat, everything pretty much I got is ahriat,” said high school senior Dallon Pittman. “It’s usually all kind of expensive, so it’s just a good time to go out, get you something cheap. Save a couple of bucks, use those couple of dollars to get you something else.”

Many people take this time to do their last-minute, back-to-school shopping.

“It really helps me like buy a lot of his school supplies and his shoes because those are the most expensive things,” said Gabrielle Jackson, a Pine Belt mom with a school-age son. “And I work in a clothing store, so I buy his clothes all year round.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, all items must be less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time.

Tax-free weekend wraps up Saturday at midnight.

Check WDAM 7′s story on what’s on the tax-free list and what is not at wdam.com

