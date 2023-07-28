Students in Perry County kick off new school year

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Perry County School District kicked off the new school year Friday.

The energy was through the roof at Perry Central High School Friday morning as students, faculty and staff started the day with a pep rally.

”My students are fired up, my staff are fired up, I’m fired up,” said Principal Joshua Yeager. “We’re just excited about the positive vibes and the direction that Perry Central High School is headed.”

Senior Lilli Carter said she’s looking forward to reconnecting with classmates and friends she’s grown with over the years.

”I’m happy to spend this time with some classmates I’ve been with since middle school, some classmates I’ve been with since high school,” Carter said. “So, it’s just a whole bunch of emotions all at one time.”

The school’s motto for this year is “better together.”

Carter said she hoped this mindset will help students show each other compassion and empathy, especially toward those just starting high school.

”It may seem overwhelming at first, but you have juniors, sophomores, seniors, principals, staff that are here to help you,” Carter said. “Just make it count, have fun and just enjoy high school.”

As the festivities came to a close, Yeager said he hoped students will maintain their excitement as the year progresses.

”We are the best, better than the rest,” Yeager said. “We are the mighty, mighty Bulldogs. Let’s have a productive year on purpose.”

To help students prepare for the future, the school has made several additions to its curriculum, including new dual-enrollment courses and a daily news program titled. “98 News.”

