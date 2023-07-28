Win Stuff
Sheriff’s office warns of mail theft reports in Forrest Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is getting more reports of checks being stolen out of mailboxes.

The sheriff’s office said the ‘porch pirates’ are now perusing neighborhoods, scoping out mailboxes for anything they can steal and profit from.

Citizens have reportedly tried to combat this by not putting the mailbox flag up, but FCSO said criminals are driving around and checking all the boxes regardless.

The sheriff’s office urges citizens to report any suspicious vehicles cruising their streets and checking mailboxes.

“Be cautious when mailing checks and rather than get paper checks, switch to direct deposit,” said FCSO in a Facebook post. “Better yet, take your mail to a local USPS drop box. If you have checks stolen, or any mail, especially new debit and credit cards, report it immediately to the post office and the FCSO.”

The sheriff’s office said mail theft of any kind is a federal offense, and if convicted, can include jail time and a fine.

