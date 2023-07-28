Win Stuff
Payment assistance programs could help with summer electric bill

Energy assistance programs can help with summer bills.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Whether it’s a family emergency or a low-income situation, power companies can help point in the right direction for assistance with an electric bill.

“First thing we always tell our members is to contact us about getting on the prepaid program,” said Aaron Zumwalt, Dixie Electric Administration and Finance manager. “With that program, we can put people on payment arrangements to help spread out the higher cost of bills.

“But it also lets them see their daily bills on a dollar format so that they can learn the patterns in their life and see what things they can change to help lower their bills.”

And with temperatures expected in the 100′s next week, the last thing someone needs would be to lose power.

“We definitely don’t want people losing power because of being unable able to pay their bills,” Zumwalt said. “So, don’t delay it because these organizations have appointments they want to set up,

“You have to get through their paperwork, so if there’s any assistance needed let’s go ahead and get the process going so we can make sure nothing gets disserved.”

There are several programs that customers can apply for depending on their needs. so don’t be afraid to let your utility provider know.

“They may not realize that they actually qualify for some of these things,” said Mississippi Power’s Jeff Shepard.

.”They can call, they can check on our website and they can talk with these organizations as well to see if they are eligible for those types of assistance program.”

Those who do not need assistance and want to help those in need, companies such as Mississippi Power have an option to pay extra on your bill each month to benefit others who might require the extra help.

If you are with Mississippi Power, click here for assistance.

If you are with Dixie Electric, here for assistance.

For other power companies, contact your provider’s office.

