Open to the public; Jones County calibrates voting machines ahead of primary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In about two weeks, voters will take to the polls for the August 8 primary election.

Voting precincts, like those in Jones County, are now beginning preparations to ensure everything will go smoothly on election day.

Yesterday, the Jones County Circuit Court began testing voting machines for logistics and accuracy. This testing takes place before election day to calibrate the devices and ensure election integrity. The whole process is open to the public for observation.

“We have to make sure all of the serial numbers match serial numbers and that everything goes correctly and that everything is calibrated correctly,” said Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. ”And then we’ll use the test date ballots, which are pre-marked ballots, that we will run through the machine and make sure they are calibrated correctly and picking up the little ovals that you paint in and they are picking up those correctly.”

The logistics and accuracy testing will occur at 9 am on Friday, July 28, at the North Laurel Voting Precinct.

For other districts, contact your county circuit court to find out when their testing times will occur.

