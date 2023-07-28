Marion County students return to school

MARION County, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a party in the halls of Marion County Thursday as students returned for the first day of the new school year.

“Everything that we planned has worked so far,” East Marion High principal Percynthia Newsome said. “Students are really excited. Teachers are really excited.”

Teachers like Rebekah Regan tried using that first-day energy to make her students more comfortable.

“We have started doing a little carnival for our kids in third grade to get them excited and to learn their new teammates and their new peers,” she said.

While faculty and students were all smiles Thursday, Superintendent Carl Michael Day said the district is intentional in its approach to the new year.

“We’re much more intense,” he said. “We have a high level of intensity and focus on what we’re trying to achieve for this year.”

One of the main goals is to build on the success of the new year.

“Every school will be working to become an “A” this year,” Day said. “We’re close, but we’re not quite there yet.”

He adds that the motto for the year is “Going from Good to Great”, and the progress the district as made leading into the new year leaves him with a positive outlook.

“I don’t want to jinx our year, but it seems like one of the best years I’ve had in 30 years,” he said. “Our kids are happy. Our teachers are happy. Our staffs are focused and on point.

“This is our year for greatness, and I’m glad to see it’s rolling out.”

