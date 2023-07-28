Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of Leake Co. woman

Jimel Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Priddy Jackson.
Jimel Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Priddy Jackson.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty in the 2021 shooting death of Priddy Jackson.

On Friday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Jimel Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

[READ: Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County]

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended. Once he’s released, he’ll have five years of post-release supervision. He will not be eligible for parole or for a reduction in sentence.

“This case was particularly tragic, a promising young woman lost her life,” Owens said. “I hope this sentence of 30 years gives some solace to the family and friends of Priddy Jackson.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2-vehicle wreck, fire reported on MS-42 in Petal
Channing Boyle was one of two suspects who had arrest warrants issued Wednesday for alleged...
Hattiesburg police seeking 2 suspects in Hardy Street shoplifting
Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant files defamation lawsuit against Mississippi Today, CEO
A Mount Olive man was fatally shot over the weekend.
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal weekend shooting in Mount Olive
-
Hattiesburg man struck, killed Monday on I-59 identified

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
-
Baseburg is Back: DYB World Series begins Friday
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
-
Sheriff’s office warns of mail theft reports in Forrest Co.