Hattiesburg Zoo to host ‘STORYTIME’ every Friday in August

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once upon a time at a zoo, not so far away, a free storytime event was held in August on every Friday.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting a free “STORYTIME” event for children who are not yet in school and their caregivers every Friday in August 2023.

The event will take place on Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Each storytime will have two reading sessions, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Doors for the first reading session open at 10:30 a.m.

Spots for each storytime session are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no cost associated with this event.

“We had such a great response to our past ‘STORYTIME’ events that we are offering it again,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education, and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

A different book will be read each week, providing the opportunity for children to attend multiple events. In addition to the book reading, children will be able to participate in an animal encounter and education session.

STORYTIME will take place in the Zoo’s Education Room, which is located in advance of the zoo’s ticket booth.

