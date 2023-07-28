Hattiesburg man facing burglary charges in Neshoba Co.

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested in relation to a burglary investigation in Neshoba County.

According to the Neshoba County Detention Center, 43-year-old Isaac Merrimon has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and commercial burglary. His bond was set at $15,000 on each charge.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a burglary reported in the McDonald community around 8:30 p.m. on July 15.

Deputies spoke with the homeowners, who said they were away from their house most of the day. When they returned, they found that someone had entered their residence through the garage door.

The owners told deputies that the refrigerator doors and cabinet doors were open and the children’s bedroom and the master bedroom had been rummaged through.

Three diamond wedding rings and a pink Apple Watch were reported taken. A vehicle in the driveway also had been rummaged through and was missing an assortment of hand tools and possibly coins from the center console.

Investigators spoke with a next-door neighbor, who remembered an unknown man wearing a maroon T-shirt and blue jeans walking to his house around 3 p.m. that day.

The neighbor told investigators the man was trying to turn around in the neighbor’s driveway, backed in the ditch and got stuck. The male subject then asked the neighbor if the neighbor could come to pull him out.

Not thinking anything about it, he went and pulled the man’s vehicle out of the ditch.

The neighbor helped deputies recover camera footage from his home system to better identify the car, which had a broken back passenger window. A search was done on the local Flock Camera System for a red Mustang in the area.

An image of a red Mustang was captured on a camera at approximately 5 p.m. that afternoon in Philadelphia. It was determined to be the same car the deputy sheriff had observed on the surveillance system at the neighbor’s residence.

The sheriff’s department said the tag number was recorded on the Flock Camera and the vehicle came back as stolen, reportedly entered by the Hattiesburg Police Department on the same morning as the burglary.

The Starkville Police Department later arrested Merrimon, who was driving the Mustang. The suspect reportedly was wearing the pink Apple Watch that had been reported stolen from the McDonald community burglary earlier that afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said Merrimon has a criminal record that spans through the South, including Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, and now, Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.